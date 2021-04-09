Schroder Investment Management Group Has $61.78 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of Entegris worth $61,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,044 shares of company stock worth $36,561,890. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.