Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64.16 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,965 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $64,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $170.35 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

