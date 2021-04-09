Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64.63 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $64,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

