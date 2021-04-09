Schroder Investment Management Group Has $67.18 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of CNH Industrial worth $67,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

