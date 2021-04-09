Schroder Investment Management Group Has $68.21 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 554,548 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.82% of Sensata Technologies worth $68,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

