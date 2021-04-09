Schroder Investment Management Group Has $72.11 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $72,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,081,000 after buying an additional 179,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.