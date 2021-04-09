Schroder Investment Management Group Has $74.38 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $74,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,762,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $508.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.04 and a 200 day moving average of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.16 and a 12-month high of $516.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.