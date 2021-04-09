Schroder Investment Management Group Has $75.36 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 502,003 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.91% of Gentex worth $75,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

