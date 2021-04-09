Schroder Investment Management Group Has $77.59 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.99% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $77,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

NYSE RGA opened at $128.01 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

