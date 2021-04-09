Schroder Investment Management Group Has $79.32 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Manulife Financial worth $79,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

