Schroder Investment Management Group Has $82.36 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.39% of Brunswick worth $82,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $98.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.