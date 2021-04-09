Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.47% of Ashland Global worth $70,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Ashland Global by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 612,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after acquiring an additional 168,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,782,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

ASH opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

