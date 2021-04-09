Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,384 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.01% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $61,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE REXR opened at $52.75 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

