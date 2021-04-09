Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.56% of FactSet Research Systems worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $3,169,878. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $310.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.05. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.73 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

