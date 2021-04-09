Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.63% of Aramark worth $61,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aramark by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after buying an additional 396,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.71 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

