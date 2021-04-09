Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $79.74 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,861,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,740,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of XPeng at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPEV opened at $35.45 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

