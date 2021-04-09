Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 276.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.77% of Viavi Solutions worth $60,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after buying an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,239,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,054,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

