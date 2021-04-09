Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 106,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Schlumberger worth $78,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

