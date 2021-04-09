Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 244,186 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244,186 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.44% of Xylem worth $80,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $105.73 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

