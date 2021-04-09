Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 36,662 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $66,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.