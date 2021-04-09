Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 376,129 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,129 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.61% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $70,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

