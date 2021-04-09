Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 577,847 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 577,847 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.98% of Performance Food Group worth $62,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $400,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

