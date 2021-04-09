Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,020 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.68% of Dolby Laboratories worth $67,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $103.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

