Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.47% of Houlihan Lokey worth $68,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

