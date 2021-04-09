Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.20

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.