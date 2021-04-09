Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 35,600 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

