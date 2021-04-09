Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,590,000.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.90. 955,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,756. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

