Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.83% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.05. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,113. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

