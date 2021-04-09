Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Old Port Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. 2,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,806. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

