Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 30,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

