Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of Science Applications International worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,073,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NYSE SAIC opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

