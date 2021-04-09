SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,694. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

