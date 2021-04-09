Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCRYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

