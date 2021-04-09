Scotiabank Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $7.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 112,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,893. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

