Scotiabank Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

