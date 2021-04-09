Scotiabank Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $4.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

