Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $145.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

CNI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.10. 21,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,181. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $119.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

