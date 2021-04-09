Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) Insider Buys £19,440 in Stock

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

SAIN remained flat at $GBX 486 ($6.35) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,844. The firm has a market capitalization of £810.51 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Scottish American Investment Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 514 ($6.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

