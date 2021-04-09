ScPrime Price Down 19% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $858.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,822,617 coins and its circulating supply is 34,139,006 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

