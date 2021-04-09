Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $172,047.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

