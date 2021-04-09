Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SBCF stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

