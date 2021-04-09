Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

