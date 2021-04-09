Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $215.82 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $215.82 million and $5.37 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00005294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00464494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.45 or 0.04628820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,876,757 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.