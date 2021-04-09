SEEN (SEEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,649.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. SEEN has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $107,649.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.23 or 0.00019220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

