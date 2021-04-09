SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.