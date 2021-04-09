Seigniorage Shares Price Reaches $0.18 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $123,766.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00772774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.40 or 1.00561044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.00743541 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

