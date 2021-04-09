SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SelectQuote worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

SelectQuote stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,956,944 shares in the company, valued at $74,751,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,429,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.