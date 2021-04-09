Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $9.50 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

