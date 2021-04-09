Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

