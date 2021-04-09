Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 22,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,102,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

