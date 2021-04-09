Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

